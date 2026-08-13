Steelers' Aaron Rodgers: Not in line to suit up Thursday

Rodgers isn't slated to play in Thursday's preseason game versus the Packers, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

With Rodgers in street clothes ahead of the contest, the Steelers will turn over the offense to Mason Rudolph (likely 1-to-2 series), Will Howard (the rest of the first half) and Drew Allar (after halftime), per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. Coach Mike McCarthy has suggested he would like Rodgers to get some exhibition reps this month, so the quarterback's next chance to do so is Friday, Aug. 21 versus the Jets.