Rodgers (back) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against Seattle.

Rodgers told reporters Wednesday that back tightness impacted his mobility during a 34-32 win over the Jets this past Sunday. He's apparently moved past it, healthy for Week 2 and hoping to build on a four-TD showing in his Steelers debut.

