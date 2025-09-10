Steelers' Aaron Rodgers: Not on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodgers (back) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against Seattle.
Rodgers told reporters Wednesday that back tightness impacted his mobility during a 34-32 win over the Jets this past Sunday. He's apparently moved past it, healthy for Week 2 and hoping to build on a four-TD showing in his Steelers debut.
More News
-
Steelers' Aaron Rodgers: Dealing with back tightness•
-
Steelers' Aaron Rodgers: Four touchdowns in revenge game•
-
Steelers' Aaron Rodgers: Sitting out third preseason game•
-
Steelers' Aaron Rodgers: Won't play Saturday•
-
Steelers' Aaron Rodgers: Won't play Saturday•
-
Steelers' Aaron Rodgers: Anticipates retiring after 2025•