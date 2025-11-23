Steelers' Aaron Rodgers: Not slated to start Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodgers (wrist) is not in line to start Sunday's game against the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Per Rapoport, Rodgers was pushing to play Sunday, but the veteran QB is slated to give way to Mason Rudolph in Week 12. The report adds, however, that Rodgers should be able to return to the lineup next weekend against the Bills.
