Rodgers (wrist) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

After suffering a non-displaced fracture to his left (non-throwing) wrist during last week's win over the Bengals, Rodgers made a spirited bid to attempt to play Sunday, but he ultimately didn't heal enough for the Steelers to feel comfortable having him suit up in Chicago. With Rodgers set to miss his first game of the season, Mason Rudolph will draw the start at quarterback, while rookie Will Howard serves as his backup. Rodgers won't need surgery to address his injury, and while the early expectation is that he'll be able to return to action Week 13 against the Bills, he'll likely need to wear a protective brace on the wrist.