Steelers' Aaron Rodgers: Officially DNP on Thursday

Rodgers did not suit up for Thursday night's preseason opener against the Packers, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

According to coach Mike McCarthy, he was prepared to play Rodgers in the exhibition but opted against it since Michael Pittman (leg) wasn't available. McCarthy said he only would've used Rodgers if both Pittman and DK Metcalf (undisclosed) were able to play. Rodgers' next chance for game action will be next Friday against another one of his former teams, the Jets.