Rodgers completed 18 of 33 passes for 203 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Seahawks.

Rodgers didn't get much help from his pass catchers, but he still had a letdown performance in Week 2. His lone touchdown came on a lofted jump ball to DK Metcalf late in the first half from two yards away, and he also recorded three completions of at least 20 yards -- though Rodgers still managed only 6.2 yards per attempt. While that was a significant departure from Week 1, Rodgers was let down by his pass catchers on a few occasions, most notably on a pass in the end zone that was deflected by Calvin Austin on a pass intended for Pat Freiermuth that was ultimately intercepted. With a subpar offensive line and below-average playmakers around him, it's fair to expect more mediocre fantasy performances from Rodgers moving forward.