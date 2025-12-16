Rodgers completed 23 of 27 pass attempts for 224 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Monday's 28-15 win over the Dolphins.

Rodgers turned back the clock on Monday Night Football and put on a passing display reminiscent of his heydays in Green Bay. The 41-year-old completed a season-high 85 percent of his attempts in the decisive victory, while hurling multiple touchdown passes for the first time since Week 8 against the Packers -- coincidentally. Rodgers has strung together a pair of strong fantasy outings in favorable matchups, and he'll have another opportunity to produce a third against the Lions' 24th-ranked pass defense in Week 16.