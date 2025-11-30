Rodgers will start Sunday's game against the Bills but will be playing through three non-displaced fractures in his left wrist, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rodgers suffered the injury in the Steelers' Week 11 win over the Bengals and was forced to miss his first game of the season in last Sunday's loss to the Bears, though he appeared to make a strong bid to be available for that contest. Mason Rudolph ultimately drew the start against Chicago, but he'll be returning to a backup role Sunday after Rodgers was able to show enough improvement over the course of Week 13 prep to gain clearance to play. Rodgers is still likely to don some sort of protective brace on his non-throwing wrist Sunday to guard against further injury.