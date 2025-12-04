Rodgers (left wrist) practiced fully Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Rodgers logged a 'DNP' on Wednesday, as he continues to work through a left wrist fracture that he sustained in Week 11. When asked if he feels like his wrist is healing, and if he anticipates making any tweaks to the cast and stabilizer that he used this past Sunday against the Bills, Rodgers said Wednesday, "yeah, I hope so...it's definitely healing. I appreciate the extra day off." The QB's return to a full practice Thursday sets the stage for him to start Sunday's game against the Ravens, with both teams heading into Week 14 action at 6-6, which puts them atop the AFC North standings.