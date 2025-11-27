Rodgers (wrist) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Rodgers' unrestricted practice level effectively confirms Ian Rapoport of NFL Network's report that the veteran quarterback is on track to return to the starting lineup for Sunday's contest against the Bills. He missed Week 12 due to a non-displaced fracture to his non-throwing wrist, and per Saunders still wore a cast at Thursday's practice. It's possible he'll still have the wrist stabilized during Sunday's game. Top wideout DK Metcalf (ankle) also practiced in full Thursday.