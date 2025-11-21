Coach Mike Tomlin noted Friday that Rodgers (left wrist) was limited at practice Friday and will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Earlier this week, ESPN's Brooke Pryor relayed that Rodgers' Week 12 status was, in the words of the QB, "a safety thing" rather than a pain-management issue. In the wake of back-to-back practices, Rodgers could end up being a game-day call, but fortunately for those considering him in fantasy lineups this week, the Steelers kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. If he's unavailable versus Chicago, however, Mason Rudolph would be in line to draw the start in his place.