Steelers' Aaron Rodgers: Reiterates 2026 is final season

Rodgers reiterated Tuesday that 2026 will be his final NFL season, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers said the exact same thing back in May after re-signing with the Steelers but again confirmed it when the Steelers reported to training camp Tuesday. "I thought last year might be it," Rodgers said. "And then Mike [McCarthy] got hired, and I talked to the wife and she said, 'You can do one more year.' I said, 'Well, we'll see if it works out.' And then it kind of all came together." Headed into his 22nd season, Rodgers is coming off a 2025 campaign that saw him complete 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. His career 1.4 percent interception rate and 102.2 passer rating are the best all-time.