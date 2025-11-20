Rodgers (left wrist) was limited in his return to practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

After logging a 'DNP' on Wednesday, Rodgers returned to a limited session a day later, while sporting "some sort of stabilizer" on his left (non-throwing) wrist, per Pryor. As for his chances of playing Sunday against the Bears, Rodgers indicated Wednesday that he'd need to be able to "protect" himself in order to do so. In any case, unless Rodgers practices fully Friday, he'll presumably head into the weekend with an injury designation. If he's unavailable versus Chicago, Mason Rudolph would be in line to start in his place.