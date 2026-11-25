The Steelers plan to waive Rodgers once his contract situation is finalized, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

After deciding late Tuesday to name Mason Rudolph as their new starting quarterback heading into Friday's game versus the Broncos, the Steelers had planned to make Rodgers inactive for Week 12 but keep him around in the organization, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. However, those plans changed Wednesday, shortly after Rodgers made an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" during which he was highly critical of head coach Mike McCarthy's leadership. Rodgers' comments have now hastened his departure from Pittsburgh, but Schultz relays that the Steelers still have to determine how much of the approximately $8.6 million in guaranteed money remaining on his contract will need to be voided before formally cutting him. The 42-year-old Rodgers has already acknowledged that 2026 will be his final season in the NFL, and after his acrimonious departure from the Steelers, it's unclear if he'll attract interest from other quarterback-needy teams once he's officially available on the open market.