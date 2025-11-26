Rodgers (wrist) didn't practice Wednesday but plans to participate Thursday and Friday, Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live reports.

It sounds like his activity level Friday will depend on how he feels during/after Thursday's session. Rodgers hopes to return for Sunday's game against Buffalo after missing a Week 12 loss at Chicago, but he acknowledged Wednesday that he still wasn't ready to take snaps under center, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports. He's wearing a cast to protect his broken left wrist, with Mason Rudolph taking first-team practice reps in the meantime. Comments from Rodgers suggest he won't need clearance from a doctor and is fine to manage the pain, but functionality clearly remains a concern when it comes to taking snaps and using his non-throwing hand to grip the ball.