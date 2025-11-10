Rodgers completed 16 of 31 passes for 161 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 25-10 loss to the Chargers.

The Steelers had minimal success moving the ball at any point when the outcome was in doubt, and Rodgers made several uncharacteristic mistakes. He took a safety midway through the first quarter and then overthrew his intended targets several times, including an interception late in the second quarter that led to a touchdown for the Chargers. Rodgers managed to lead a garbage-time drive late in the fourth quarter to rack up 64 yards and a touchdown to pad his stat line, but he has now averaged 6.1 yards per attempt or fewer in three straight games.