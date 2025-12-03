Rodgers (left wrist) didn't practice Wednesday.

Rodgers' presence on the Steelers' Week 14 injury report isn't surprising, as coach Mike Tomlin indicated during his weekly press conference that the QB would be among those whose practice participation would be limited to start the week. That said, Rodgers noted after Wednesday's practice he felt like his non-throwing wrist was healing. "I didn't come out of the game any worse for wear," said Rodgers, who started this past Sunday against the Bills, missing only a series when he was hit in the nose and bleeding. Chances are, Rodgers will return to practice Thursday, as he did last week when he logged a full session.