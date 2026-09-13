Rodgers completed 24 of 40 passes for 221 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and added three carries for minus-3 yards in the Steelers' 20-13 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Rodgers commemorated his first non-preseason game under Mike McCarthy since a divisional-round matchup against the 49ers back in January 2020 with some solid numbers in Sunday's low-scoring win. The future Hall of Famer didn't have to be overly aggressive against a Falcons team down to its third-string quarterback in Cooper Rush, but Rodgers spread the ball around to seven different targets and displayed strong chemistry with offseason addition Michael Pittman (3-58-0). The veteran signal-caller hit Pat Freiermuth for his one touchdown pass from six yards out early in the second quarter, and Rodgers managed to remain free of any turnovers on the way to the seven-point win. Rodgers and his teammates get a stiffer test in Week 2, as they travel to New England to face a Patriots team next Sunday that will have a big rest advantage.