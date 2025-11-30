Steelers' Aaron Rodgers: Some limitations
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodgers (wrist) will likely not line up under center in Sunday's game against the Bills, instead being deployed in shotgun and pistol formations, Jay Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday.
The idea behind this is that Rodgers will have less impact receiving the snap in his injured left wrist. This limitation might not be as significant as it might seem, because Rodgers already often is in shotgun or the pistol, more than other starting quarterbacks.
