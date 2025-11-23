Rodgers (wrist), who is officially questionable for Sunday's matchup against Chicago, "has been pushing to play," but Steelers doctors have been "cautious and guarded" about clearing the veteran quarterback, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter notes that if Rodgers is left to decide his status, he'll play, but adds that Pittsburgh hasn't given any hints about the outcome of the decision. Rodgers is dealing with a minor fracture in his left (non-throwing) wrist that isn't expected to require surgery, and he has suggested that the determination about his ability to suit up Sunday hinges on whether the issue will inhibit him from protecting himself. Fantasy managers may not know Rodgers' playing status until about 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, and at this point his likelihood of playing seems to be about 50/50.