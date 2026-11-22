Rodgers completed 30 of 44 passes for 227 yards and one touchdown while rushing five times for 29 yards in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Eagles.

Rodgers threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Max Hurleman on Pittsburgh's final offensive play with 1:21 remaining in the fourth quarter, but that was too little too late, as the Eagles proceeded to run out the clock to drop the Steelers to 6-4. Hurleman stepped up down the stretch in his first NFL game after starting wide receiver DK Metcalf was disqualified. Rodgers had a four-game stretch in which he threw 11 touchdown passes while posting at least 235 passing yards in each outing, but he has failed to reach that yardage total in any of his last four starts while recording only four TDs during the latter stretch. Snapping out of this recent funk won't be easy for Rodgers against the stout Broncos defense Friday.