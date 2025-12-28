Rodgers completed 21 of 39 passes for 168 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Browns. He added one rush for six yards.

Rodgers was without both DK Metcalf (suspension) and Calvin Austin (hamstring) for the entire game, and Darnell Washington (arm) exited early on. That led to a conservative game plan and out-of-sync offense, with the end result being Rodgers averaging only 4.31 yards per attempt. He also accounted for 58 of his yards on Pittsburgh's final drive with long completions to Pat Freiermuth and Scotty Miller. This performance halted some positive momentum that Rodgers had built with recent performances, marking his first game without a touchdown and his lowest yardage total since Week 13. He'll now prepare for a division-deciding matchup against the Ravens in Week 18.