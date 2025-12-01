Rodgers completed 10 of 21 passes for 117 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 26-7 loss to the Bills. He had one rush for zero yards and lost a fumble.

Rodgers returned from a one-game absence caused by a broken left wrist and played with a cast to guard the injury. He was as ineffective as his stat line indicates, as he led only one touchdown drive on a short field that was capped by a rushing score from Jaylen Warren. Rodgers also had a game-changing mistake to begin the second half, when he was sacked and fumbled, which was returned by the Bills for a touchdown. He also suffered a nose injury on the play, which forced him to miss one drive. Rodgers should be the starter heading into a pivotal Week 14 matchup against the Ravens, but he's now gone four straight games with only one touchdown and three straight matchups with under 165 passing yards.