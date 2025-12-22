Rodgers completed 27 of 41 passes for 266 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 29-24 win over the Lions. He added two rushes for nine yards.

The Steelers were uncharacteristically pass-heavy for the entire matchup, leading to a season-high 41 attempts for Rodgers. Even facing an injury-riddled Lions' secondary, he didn't deliver a big statistical line. Rodgers completed only two passes of 20 yards, the longest of which was a 45-yard touchdown to Kenneth Gainwell, though it was primarily the result of an excellent individual effort by Gainwell. Despite it not being his strongest performance, Rodgers has performed better of late, as he's now reached 220 passing yards in three straight games while accounting for a total of five touchdowns with no turnovers in that span.