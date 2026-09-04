Rodgers is expected to have WRs DK Metcalf (undisclosed) and Michael Pittman (hamstring) available Week 1 against the Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 13, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers didn't suit up in the preseason, and coach Mike McCarthy tied his decision to do so to the fact that Metcalf and Pittman weren't healthy enough to play. Even if one or both of Metcalf and Pittman aren't available for the regular-season opener, Rodgers wouldn't be a consideration to be inactive, but it appears the duo will be able to suit up, barring any setbacks in the meantime. Rodgers led a Steelers offense in 2025 that didn't have much talent at WR aside from Metcalf, but the quarterback still completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 16 regular-season games.