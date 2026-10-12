Rodgers completed 22 of 31 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns while adding six yards on his only carry in Sunday's 34-22 win over the Colts.

Jaylen Warren did all the work on Rodgers' first TD, an 80-yard dash down the sideline in the first quarter after the veteran QB dumped the ball off to avoid a sack. Rodgers was a little more in command on his other two scores, both of which went to Pat Freiermuth on a one-yard toss in the second quarter and a 17-yard strike in the fourth. It was Rodgers' third straight three-TD performance, and his 71.0 percent completion rate was his most efficient effort yet in 2026. He'll take a 10:4 TD:INT through five games into a Week 6 road trip to Tampa Bay.