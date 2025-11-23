Coach Mike Tomlin noted after Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Bears that he anticipates Rodgers (left wrist) being ready to play next weekend against the Bills, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Tomlin noted in a pregame interview Sunday that Rodgers -- who has been dealing with a fractured left wrist -- "fought his tail off" to play against Chicago, while adding that it was the "prudent" decision to sit the veteran quarterback. In his Week 12 absence, Mason Rudolph started for the Steelers, with Will Howard backing him up.