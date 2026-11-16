Rodgers completed 15 of 29 passes for 143 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed two times for minus-1 yard during Sunday's 38-18 loss at Cincinnati.

The Steelers sat at 33 total yards of offense after three quarters, so the vast majority of Rodgers' output occurred on the team's three fourth-quarter possessions, two of which ended in touchdown connections with WR DK Metcalf (22 yards) and TE Pat Freiermuth (27 yards). Through nine games this season, Rodgers has tossed multiple TDs on five occasions, but he's also been held to less than 200 yards through the air three times. Rodgers will seek better results next Sunday in Phildadelphia.