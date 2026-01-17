Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Rodgers is unlikely to return to the Steelers for 2026 after Mike Tomlin stepped down as head coach Monday.

Rodgers signed a one-year contract with the Steelers in part due to a desire of wanting to play for Tomlin. Even if Tomlin were to return for 2026, Rodgers has been contemplating his retirement from the NFL, and Monday's AFC wild-card loss to the Texans may have been the veteran quarterback's last game in the league, per Brooke Pryor and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Rodgers finished the 2025 regular season having completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing for 61 yards and a score on 21 carries across 16 games.