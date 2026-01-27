Steelers' Aaron Rodgers: Wanted back by Steelers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
New Pittsburgh head coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday the team would "definitely" want Rodgers back if he decides to play in the 2026 season, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
After Mike Tomlin stepped down as the Steelers' head coach in mid-January, it was reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that Rodgers was unlikely to re-up with the team after playing out 2025 on a one-year contract. A reunion with McCarthy might make the 42-year-old quarterback reconsider, however, as the two won Super Bowl XLV together with Green Bay back in 2011 -- coincidentally, a 31-25 victory over Pittsburgh. If he doesn't return to the Steelers, Rodgers will most likely retire.
