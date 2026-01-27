New Pittsburgh head coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday the team would "definitely" want Rodgers back if he decides to play in the 2026 season, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

After Mike Tomlin stepped down as the Steelers' head coach in mid-January, it was reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that Rodgers was unlikely to re-up with the team after playing out 2025 on a one-year contract. A reunion with McCarthy might make the 42-year-old quarterback reconsider, however, as the two won Super Bowl XLV together with Green Bay back in 2011 -- coincidentally, a 31-25 victory over Pittsburgh. If he doesn't return to the Steelers, Rodgers will most likely retire.