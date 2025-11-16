Coach Mike Tomlin noted that Rodgers, who suffered a left wrist injury during Sunday's 34-12 win over the Bengals, will be evaluated further Monday morning, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Before exiting the contest, Rodgers completed nine of his 15 pass attempts for 116 yards and a touchdown and carried once for eight yards. Mason Rudolph, who replaced him, wound up completing 12 of his 16 pass attempts for 127 yards and a TD, and rushed once for minus-one yard. The 6-4 Steelers are slated to face the 7-3 Bears next weekend, but at this stage it's uncertain if Rodgers will be available for the contest.