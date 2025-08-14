Rodgers is among the Steelers' key players not in line to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With regard to the team's plans for Saturday's contest, coach Mike Tomlin indicated that the same players (with the possible exception of LB Nick Herbig) who didn't play last weekend against the Jaguars, won't face Tampa Bay, per Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site. Apart from Rodgers, that's a group that includes RB Jaylen Warren, WRs DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin (abdomen), as well as TEs Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith (knee). Beyond that, Rodgers is no lock to see any snaps in Pittsburgh's Aug. 21 preseason finale against the Panthers. Meanwhile, Mason Rudolph is slated to start at QB (on Saturday) for the second straight contest, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette notes.