Coach Mike Tomlin noted Thursday that Rodgers is among the key skill players who won't play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jaguars, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Per the report, WR DK Metcalf, RB Jaylen Warren as well as TEs Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith will also sit out Saturday's contest along with Rodgers. It remains to be seen if the veteran QB plays in either of the Steelers' two following exhibition games, but ESPN.com suggests that Rodgers is open to doing so if Tomlin wants him to.