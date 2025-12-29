Thielen caught two passes for 14 yards on five targets in the Steelers' 13-6 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Despite DK Metcalf serving his suspension, Thielen was tied for third on the team in targets and finished sixth in receiving yards. At 35 years old, Thielen simply doesn't have a whole lot left in the tank while also playing in a passing offense that is unable to support more than one pass-catcher.