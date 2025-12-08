Thielen secured his lone target for four yards during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Ravens.

Although Thielen's target share was low, it was encouraging that he was on the field for 48 percent of the team's offensive snaps after being claimed off waivers from the Vikings on Tuesday. The 35-year-old had a disappointing start to the year, securing just eight of 18 targets for 69 yards. While he could see more playing time in Pittsburgh down the stretch, the Steelers' passing game has struggled to find much success under Aaron Rodgers, so Thielen's fantasy upside figures to remain limited.