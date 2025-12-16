Thielen secured his lone target for seven yards during Monday's 28-15 win over Miami.

Thielen ranked second among Pittsburgh's wide receivers Monday by playing 58 percent of the team's offensive snaps, but he wasn't heavily involved in the passing game. The 35-year-old has seen an uptick in playing time since being waived by Minnesota and subsequently claimed by Pittsburgh, but he's been targeted just once in each of his first two appearances with his new team. Despite his increased snap counts, Thielen's fantasy potential remains limited late in the regular season.