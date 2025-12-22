Thielen caught all four of his targets for 49 yards in the Steelers' 29-24 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Thielen's targets, catches and yards were all new season-highs for the 35-year-old wideout. After producing just two catches for 11 yards on two targets in his first two games with the Steelers, Thielen finished second on the team in receiving against Detroit. He's emerging as a clear top-three wide receiver in Pittsburgh, but it's unlikely to translate to useful fantasy numbers outside of deeper formats ahead of next Sunday's game against the Browns.