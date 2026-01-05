Thielen secured three of six targets for 43 yards during Sunday's 26-24 win over the Ravens.

Thielen was on the field for 67 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps during Sunday's regular-season finale, and he topped 40 receiving yards for the second time in five appearances since joining the team. DK Metcalf (suspension) is slated to return to action for next Monday's wild-card matchup against Houston, so Thielen's role will likely decrease during postseason action. Overall, Thielen had a limited role between the Vikings and Steelers during the regular season, securing 19 of 35 targets for 186 yards across 16 appearances.