The Steelers claimed Thielen off waivers from the Vikings on Tuesday, Teresa Varley of Pittsburgh's official site reports.

The oldest active receiver in the NFL, the 35-year-old Thielen didn't appear to have much juice left during his second stint in Minnesota earlier this season. He managed just eight receptions for 69 yards on 18 targets in 11 appearances before the Vikings made him a healthy inactive for this past Sunday's loss to Seattle. After requesting and being granted his release, Thielen has caught on with a Steelers team lacking in quality receiver depth beyond No. 1 option DK Metcalf, so he could have an immediate opportunity to push the likes of Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek for reps. Though he'll benefit from an upgrade in quarterback play in Pittsburgh with Aaron Rodgers under center, Thielen is still unlikely to see enough of a jump in his production in his new locale to warrant much fantasy interest.