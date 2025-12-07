Thielen is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Thielen was claimed off waivers by the Steelers on Tuesday and will now be active just five days later. Pittsburgh has been without a viable No. 2 receiver behind DK Metcalf all season, so Thielen should be in for a significant role immediately. Due to limited pass volume and his own declining skillset, that role still isn't likely to lead to fantasy relevance in most formats.