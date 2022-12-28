The Steelers designated Witherspoon (hamstring) to return from injured reserve Wednesday.
After missing the last seven games due to a hamstring injury, Witherspoon is in line to resume practicing this week and potentially suit up New Year's Day against Baltimore. Pittsburgh will now have a 21-day window to activate the 27-year-old back to their active roster.
