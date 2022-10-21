Witherspoon (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at Miami, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Despite practicing this week, it seems likely Witherspoon will miss his fourth consecutive game with a hamstring injury he sustained Week 3 at Cleveland. Levi Wallace and Arthur Maulet should continue to see expanded opportunities as long as Witherspoon remains out.
