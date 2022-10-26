Witherspoon (hamstring) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Witherspoon has been sidelined since Week 3 due to a hamstring injury, but he appears close to returning to game action. However, he did register a full practice last week too before being ruled out, so the veteran defensive back will likely have to log full participation throughout Week 8 prep if he's going to be cleared for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles.

