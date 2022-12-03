Pittsburgh placed Witherspoon (hamstring) on its injured reserve list Saturday, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
After missing the Steelers' last three games, Witherspoon is now officially headed to the injured reserve list, where he'll be required to miss at least the next four too. In his absence, Levi Wallace should be in line to see more work on the boundaries.
More News
-
Steelers' Ahkello Witherspoon: No-go for Week 13•
-
Steelers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Set to miss another game•
-
Steelers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Out again•
-
Steelers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Still not practicing•
-
Steelers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Ruled out for Week 10•
-
Steelers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Full participant Wednesday•