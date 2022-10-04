Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he anticipates Witherspoon (hamstring) being out for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Bills, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Witherspoon suffered the injury during the team's Week 3 loss to Cleveland and remained sidelined for Week 4. In his expected absence, Arthur Maulet and Levi Wallace are candidates for increased playing time next to Cameron Sutton.