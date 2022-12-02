Witherspoon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Falcons, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Witherspoon will miss his fourth consecutive contest in Week 13 as he continues to nurse a hamstring issue. The cornerback will now shift his focus to being ready for Week 14 against the Ravens and in his absence, Levi Wallace will likely draw another start in the Steelers' secondary.