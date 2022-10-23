Witherspoon (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Witherspoon was doubtful for Sunday's matchup, so his status isn't a significant surprise. Levi Wallace and Arthur Maulet should continue to see increased roles for the Steelers on Sunday.
