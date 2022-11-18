Witherspoon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Witherspoon is slated to miss a second straight contest due to a lingering hamstring injury that's cost him a total of six games this season. Levi Wallace will likely continue operating as the starting cornerback opposite of Cameron Sutton, while Arthur Maulet sees work in nickel and dime packages.
