Witherspoon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against Tampa Bay, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Witherspoon is slated to miss a third straight game due to a hamstring injury. Cameron Sutton (hamstring) and Levi Wallace (concussion) have also been ruled out, leaving Arthur Maulet and James Pierre to serve as the Steelers' top two cornerbacks during a matchup against Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.