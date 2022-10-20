Witherspoon (hamstring) was listed as a full participant on the Steelers' injury report Thursday.
Witherspoon has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in Pittsburgh's Week 3 loss to Cleveland. The 27-year-old returned to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday, and he looks ready to suit up again after logging his first full session Friday. Witherspoon tallied 15 tackles, two passes defended and an interception over his first three starts of the season, and he'll likely slot in opposite Cameron Sutton (hamstring), who also returned in full Thursday, for Sunday's contest against the Dolphins.
